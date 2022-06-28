Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 94.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

