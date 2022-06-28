Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after buying an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

