PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.