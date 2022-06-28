Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $328.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $319.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

