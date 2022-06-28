Insight Folios Inc Has $260,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

