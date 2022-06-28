Insight Folios Inc Invests $280,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

