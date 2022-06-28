Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,518 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 278,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

