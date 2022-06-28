Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,476,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

MCHP stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

