Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. General Electric has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

