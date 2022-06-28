Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

