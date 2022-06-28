Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.