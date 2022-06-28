Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $247.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

