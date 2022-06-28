Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 570 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $251.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.08.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

