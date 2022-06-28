Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $61,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

