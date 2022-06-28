Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 32 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
