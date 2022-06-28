Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

