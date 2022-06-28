ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $496.70 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.55, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

