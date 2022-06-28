Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

