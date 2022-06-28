Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.87 and a 200-day moving average of $218.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

