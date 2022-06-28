Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Reduced by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

NYSE:VAC opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

