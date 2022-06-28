Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $96,542,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 170.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after purchasing an additional 766,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,825,000.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966.

CHK stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -62.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

