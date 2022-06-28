Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

