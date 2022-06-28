Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INT stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

