Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69.

