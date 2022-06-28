Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,211 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,865,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.34. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.