Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $226.24 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.81 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

