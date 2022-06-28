Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,233,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.