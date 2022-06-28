Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth about $425,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWN opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

