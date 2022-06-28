Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

