Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,073,000 after buying an additional 701,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,891,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,437,000 after purchasing an additional 92,023 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $221,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.62. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

