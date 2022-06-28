Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,655 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,800 ($46.62) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

