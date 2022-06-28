Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after buying an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

