Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $287.48 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

