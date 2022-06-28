Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 406.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 294,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,441,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

