Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

