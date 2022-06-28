Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,341,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

