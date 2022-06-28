Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,466 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

