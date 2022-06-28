Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,366 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

