82,151 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after acquiring an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,114 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

