Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

