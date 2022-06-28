Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,303.87 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,167.50 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,351.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.