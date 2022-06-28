Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.