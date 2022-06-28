Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 361.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.