Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

