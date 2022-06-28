iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,590,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.