AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,151 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.27 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

