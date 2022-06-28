AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,965 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $25,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.