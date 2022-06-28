Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Purchases 4,684 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £983.64 ($1,206.77).

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sue Rivett bought 3,665 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £989.55 ($1,214.02).

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 22.20 ($0.27) on Tuesday. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.58 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.93 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.26 million and a PE ratio of -24.39.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

