AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 114,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 123,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

