Adam Couch Sells 23,325 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Adam Couch sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,082 ($37.81), for a total value of £718,876.50 ($881,948.84).

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,118 ($38.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,453.67. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,824 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($51.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.98) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

